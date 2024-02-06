CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire northwest of Los Angeles burned out of control for a second day Thursday after destroying dozens of homes, but officials said firefighters could get a break with heavy winds expected to subside by evening.

More than 10,000 residents remained under evacuation orders as the Mountain Fire continued to threaten some 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around Camarillo in Ventura County. The blaze, which broke out around 9 a.m. Wednesday, had zero containment.

County fire officials said crews working in steep terrain with support from water-dropping helicopters were focusing on protecting homes on hillsides along the fire's northeast edge near the city of Santa Paula, home to more than 30,000 people.

“It’s been a long 26 hours since this incident started, and it remains dynamic and it remains dangerous,” Ventura County Fire Department Chief Dustin Gardner said at a Thursday morning briefing.

Sharon Boggie said the fire came within 200 feet (60 meters) of her property in Santa Paula.

“We thought we were going to lose it at 7 o’clock this morning,” Boggie said outside her house Thursday as white smoke billowed through the neighborhood. She initially fled with her two dogs while her sister and nephew stayed behind. Hours later, the situation seemed better, she said.

The National Weather Service said a red flag warning, which indicates conditions for high fire danger, would remain in effect until 6 p.m. Winds were expected to decrease significantly but humidity levels will remain critically low, forecasters said.

Officials in several Southern California counties urged residents to be on watch for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees during the latest round of notorious Santa Ana winds.

The Mountain Fire was burning in a region that has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. A thick plume of smoke rose hundreds of feet into the sky Wednesday, blanketing whole neighborhoods and limiting visibility for firefighters and evacuees. Aerial TV footage showed flames consuming dozens of homes as embers whipped along residential blocks.

The fire swiftly grew from less than half of a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours. By Thursday morning, it was mapped at just over 22 square miles (57 square kilometers).

At least 800 firefighters were assigned to the blaze and hundreds more were arriving from around the state, the department said. Numerous structures were affected, fire officials said, but the extent of the destruction wouldn't be known until the 10 damage assessment teams deployed Thursday completed their work.