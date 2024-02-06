SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in California have rejected a ballot measure that would have raised the state minimum wage to $18 per hour by 2026, the highest in the country.

Opponents, including the California Chamber of Commerce, said it would have increased costs, led to higher taxes and pushed businesses to cut jobs.

“With the economy and costs top of mind for many voters this election, that message appears to have resonated,” said Jennifer Barrera, the chamber’s president and CEO.

Proponents estimated that the measure would have benefited 2 million workers, including hotel and grocery employees.