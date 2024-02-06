All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threats persist on Christmas Eve

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after

MARTHA MENDOZA and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
People stand at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier and watch high surf pound the pylons on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
People stand at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier and watch high surf pound the pylons on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors walk along the beach as high surf comes in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Visitors walk along the beach as high surf comes in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trash and damaged boat parts float through Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Trash and damaged boat parts float through Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A surfer rides a large wave at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A surfer rides a large wave at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks by overturned boats in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A man walks by overturned boats in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jeff Parker, wearing a Santa Claus hat, watches as a surfer rides a wave in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jeff Parker, wearing a Santa Claus hat, watches as a surfer rides a wave in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Overturned boats are shown in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Overturned boats are shown in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People brave the rain and walk along the Manhattan Beach Pier to watch high surf on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
People brave the rain and walk along the Manhattan Beach Pier to watch high surf on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pump water out of a boat in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
People pump water out of a boat in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waves crash past a pier in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Waves crash past a pier in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two surfers walk along the beach as waves crash in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two surfers walk along the beach as waves crash in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Birds fly past the Hermosa Beach Pier as storm surf pounds the beach on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Birds fly past the Hermosa Beach Pier as storm surf pounds the beach on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.

The National Weather Service on Christmas Eve warned of dangerous, large-breaking waves of up to 35 feet (10.7 meters). Its latest high surf warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches,” the weather service said in a Christmas Eve bulletin.

In Santa Cruz, where a municipal wharf under construction partially collapsed on Monday, most beaches were cordoned off as they were inundated with high surf and debris.

Residents received an alert on their phones Tuesday morning notifying them to “avoid all beaches including coastal overlook areas such as rocks, jetties or cliffs.” It warned powerful waves could sweep entire beaches unexpectedly.

Local officials said there could be further damage to the wharf, but no more pieces broke off overnight.

The wharf collapsed and fell into the ocean midday Monday, taking three people with it. Two people were rescued by lifeguards and a third swam to safety. No one was seriously injured.

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley said in the weeks and months ahead officials will have to assess long-term solutions for protecting the coastal city from the impacts of climate change.

“Hallelujah that no one was hurt in this, which could have been orders of magnitude worse in terms of any injuries to human beings and damage to property onshore and offshore,” he said at a media briefing Tuesday.

“But I think we have somewhat of a question mark as we move through time,” he added. “And I don't think we're by ourselves. I think this is what coastal communities around the world are probably dealing with.”

The structure was in the middle of a $4 million renovation following destructive storms last winter about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s a catastrophe for those down at the end of the wharf,” said David Johnston, who was allowed onto the pier on Monday to check on his business, Venture Quest Kayaking.

Tony Elliot, the head of the Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation Department, estimated that about 150 feet (45 meters) of the end of the wharf fell into the water. It was immediately evacuated and will remain closed indefinitely.

Some of the wharf’s pilings are still in the ocean and remain “serious, serious hazards” to boats, the mayor said. Each piling weighs hundreds of pounds and is being pushed by powerful waves.

“You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office said on the social platform X.

Building inspectors were looking at the rest of the pier’s structural integrity.

Some California cities ordered beachfront homes and hotels to evacuate early Monday afternoon as forecasters warned that storm swells would continue to increase throughout the day.

In Watsonville along the Monterey Bay, first responders were called to Sunset State Beach, a state park, around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man trapped under debris. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office believes a large wave pinned him there. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The storm’s high surf also likely pulled another man into the Pacific Ocean around noon Monday at Marina State Beach, nearly 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Watsonville, authorities said. Strong currents and high waves forced searchers to abandon their efforts roughly two hours later as conditions worsened. The man remained missing Monday evening.

Further south in Carmel Bay, a man remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon after reports that someone was swept off the rocks into the ocean at Pebble Beach on Monday, local emergency responders said. The U.S. Coast Guard will "transition to a recovery search as ocean conditions improve in the coming days,” officials said in a statement.

In a post on X, the National Weather Service office in Portland, Oregon, said, “It will likely go down as some of the highest surf this winter.”

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Sophie Austin in Sacramento and Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea vol...
WorldDec. 24
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of...
WorldDec. 24
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election cour...
WorldDec. 24
Haiti gangs fire on journalists covering a planned hospital ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
WorldDec. 24
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
WorldDec. 24
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
WorldDec. 24
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
WorldDec. 24
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
WorldDec. 24
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
WorldDec. 24
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
WorldDec. 24
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
WorldDec. 24
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy