WorldDecember 23, 2024

Burt, the huge Australian crocodile who had a cameo in ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ dies at 90

Burt, the huge crocodile that rose to fame with a cameo in the movie “Crocodile Dundee” and continued to impress visitors with his fiery temper and commanding presence, has died.

NICK PERRY, Associated Press
FILE - Actor Paul Hogan stands on the set of "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles" on the Gold Coast, Australia Tuesday Aug. 29, 2000. (AP Photo/Steve Holland, File)
FILE - Actor Paul Hogan stands on the set of "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles" on the Gold Coast, Australia Tuesday Aug. 29, 2000. (AP Photo/Steve Holland, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Burt died over the weekend, the Crocosaurus Cove reptile aquarium in Darwin, Australia, said. He was at least 90 years old.

“Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor — an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm,” Crocosaurus Cove wrote in social media posts.

“He wasn’t just a crocodile, he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures. While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years,” the aquarium wrote.

A saltwater crocodile, Burt was estimated to be more than 5 meters (16 feet) long. He was captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River and became one of the most well-known crocodiles in the world, according to Crocosaurus Cove.

The 1986 movie stars Paul Hogan as the rugged crocodile hunter Mick Dundee. In the movie, American Sue Charlton, played by actress Linda Kozlowski, goes to fill her canteen in a watering hole when she is attacked by a crocodile before being saved by Dundee.

Burt is briefly shown lunging out of the water.

But the creature shown in more detail as Dundee saves the day is apparently something else. The Internet Movie Database says the movie goofed by depicting an American alligator, which has a blunter snout.

The Australian aquarium where Burt had lived since 2008 features a “Cage of Death” which it says is the nation's only crocodile dive. It said it planned to honor Burt's legacy with a commemorative sign “celebrating his extraordinary life and the stories and interactions he shared throughout his time at the park.”

