NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancee, actor Hailee Steinfeld, were all smiles as they posed for pictures and mingled with celebrities as they walked the red carpet at the NFL Honors.

Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP.

The couple posted a photo to their Instagram followers in November of Allen on one knee proposing marriage.

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023, when they were photographed dining together in New York City. Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games, and the couple hosted a Halloween party this fall.