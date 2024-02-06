All sections
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

Bucks adding Kyle Kuzma, sending Khris Middleton to Wizards in trade, AP source says

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards and getting Kyle Kuzma back in the deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton reacts to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton reacts to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Also in the trade: A.J. Johnson goes from the Bucks to the Wizards and Patrick Baldwin goes from the Wizards to the Bucks, along with a future pick swap and some second-round draft capital, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to receive league approval.

The move, first reported by ESPN, came one day before Thursday's 3 p.m. Eastern trade deadline in the NBA.

The 33-year-old Middleton, who has struggled with injuries, leaves the Bucks after spending all but one of his 13 NBA seasons in Milwaukee. The three-time All-Star has been limited to 23 games this season, 16 of those coming off the bench, but was shooting a career-best 51% in those appearances.

Middleton helped the Bucks win the NBA title in 2021, helped the United States win gold at the Tokyo Games later that year and was someone that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has raved about for years.

“It’s definitely a plus having Khris back,” Antetokounmpo said earlier this season when Middleton was available again following ankle issues. “Man, he takes us to the next level with his IQ, decision-making, shot ability, defense.”

Milwaukee will become Kuzma's third team, after four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and parts of four years with the Wizards. The 29-year-old has averaged 17.2 points per game for his career, 15.2 points per game this season.

The move gives the Bucks some financial flexibility in that it gets them below the second apron — meaning, in the short term, some other trade options may be available to them before the deadline.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

