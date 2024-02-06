BOSTON (AP) — Boston coach Jim Montgomery, who led the Bruins to the greatest regular season in NHL history but never got them past the second round of the playoffs, was fired Tuesday, a day after the below-.500 team lost to last-place Columbus to extend its losing streak to three games.

Assistant Joe Sacco will coach the Bruins on an interim basis, the team announced.

Montgomery, 55, was fired 20 games into his third season in Boston and a day after a 5-1 loss to Columbus in which the Bruins allowed two short-handed goals. He leaves with a 8-9-3 record this season and a 180-84-33 mark in his career, which also included one-plus season in Dallas.

The Bruins finished with more than 100 points in each of Montgomery's first two seasons — including a record-setting debut, when their 65 wins and 135 points were both the most in NHL history. But the team lost in the first round of the playoffs that year and advanced to only the second round last season.

The struggles carried over into the new season, with an opening night loss to Florida in which they fell behind 5-1 and an 8-2 loss to Carolina on Halloween. After the Monday night loss to Columbus in which the team was booed off the ice at home after falling behind 3-0 in the first period, Montgomery grew philosophical.

“Everyone goes through struggles. Whether in life, or your team,” he said. “That’s what life’s about. How do you pick yourself up? It’s not how hard you fall. It’s how quickly you pick yourself up.”

The Bruins’ best hope is that the move kick-starts a roster with high-end talent that hasn’t been performing.

All-Star David Pastrnak has a negative plus-minus, which would be a first in his career, and managed no shots on Monday; Brad Marchand is in the negatives for the first time since he became a full-time NHLer. As a team, the Bruins have given up 21 more goals than they’ve allowed — third-worst in the NHL.

“Definitely not happy with the way that things are going,” Marchand said Monday night. “We need to be much better in a lot of areas. ... It’s not acceptable to continue to have the same mistakes and do the same things over and over that aren’t bringing us success. So, yeah, we need to be a lot better.”

But the biggest problem has been the goaltending.