CLEVELAND (AP) — Za'Darius Smith re-signed with Cleveland to chase a Super Bowl, never imagining taking a detour through Detroit.

The Browns agreed Tuesday to trade the experienced edge rusher to the Detroit Lions, who were looking to bolster their pass rush following star Aidan Hutchinson's leg injury, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, the Browns are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions. In return, Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

The teams agreed on the deal hours before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, but Smith's move has been rumored for weeks with the Browns in a tailspin and seeking to acquire draft assets for what appears to be the start of another rebuild.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry could unload more players as the Browns (2-7) start to think about 2025 and beyond.

The Lions (7-1), on the other hand, are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and needed someone to fill the massive void created on their defensive line after Hutchinson broke his leg on Oct. 13 in a game at Dallas.

After helping the Browns get to the playoffs last season, Smith signed a two-year, $23 million contract in March.