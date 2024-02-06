All sections
WorldOctober 25, 2024

Bronze statue of Tuskegee airman found after theft from Detroit city park

DETROIT (AP) — A 600-pound (272-kilogram) bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman has been found after it was stolen from a city park, Detroit police said Friday.

AP News, Associated Press
In this image taken from a video provided by WXYZ, only the feet are left of a 600-pound bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman after it was stolen from a city park in Detroit on Friday, October 24, 2024. (WXYZ via AP)
In this image taken from a video provided by WXYZ, only the feet are left of a 600-pound bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman after it was stolen from a city park in Detroit on Friday, October 24, 2024. (WXYZ via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from a video provided by WXYZ, only the feet are left of a 600-pound bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman after it was stolen from a city park in Detroit on Friday, October 24, 2024. (WXYZ via AP)
In this image taken from a video provided by WXYZ, only the feet are left of a 600-pound bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman after it was stolen from a city park in Detroit on Friday, October 24, 2024. (WXYZ via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT (AP) — A 600-pound (272-kilogram) bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman has been found after it was stolen from a city park, Detroit police said Friday.

The statue of Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson was reported missing Wednesday evening from Rouge Park on Detroit's far west side, police said.

It appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles.

Details on how and where it was recovered will be released soon, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

No arrests were reported. Investigators believe the statue was taken sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, possibly with the intention of selling the metal for scrap.

Jefferson was a member of the famed Red Tails during World War II. The unit escorted bombers over Europe. Jefferson was shot down and held as a prisoner of war. He returned home to Detroit following his release.

Jefferson later taught in schools and served as a vice principal. He also helped form the Tuskegee Airmen chapter in Detroit.

The airmen were the nation’s first all-Black air fighter squadron. They trained and fought separately from white fighter units due to segregation in the U.S. military. Their unit was based in Tuskegee, Alabama, but Michigan served as an advanced training ground during the war.

Jefferson's statue was unveiled in June. The ceremony was attended by Mayor Mike Duggan, Jefferson’s family and his former students. A plaza for the statue also was built.

Jefferson flew model airplanes in the area of the park where the statue was placed. That field already had been named for him. He was honored in 2021 by the city on his 100th birthday. Jefferson died in 2022.

“Lt. Col. Jefferson was a hero in every sense of the word and so richly deserves this honor,” Duggan said during the statue's unveiling. “He distinguished himself as a Tuskegee Airman and prisoner of war in World War II, and again at home as a celebrated educator. The people of Detroit are deeply grateful to him for his service and this plaza and statue is a reflection of our collective appreciation.”

