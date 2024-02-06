DETROIT (AP) — A 600-pound (272-kilogram) bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman has been found after it was stolen from a city park, Detroit police said Friday.

The statue of Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson was reported missing Wednesday evening from Rouge Park on Detroit's far west side, police said.

It appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles.

Details on how and where it was recovered will be released soon, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

No arrests were reported. Investigators believe the statue was taken sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, possibly with the intention of selling the metal for scrap.