ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering from two gunshot wounds after he and another man were fired upon following a visit to a strip club last week.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the Broncos said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Denver police said they have arrested two men — Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42 — in connection with the shootings, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 along a stretch of Interstate 25 south of downtown.

The men were being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police said they were trying to identify possible additional suspects and “therefore the arrest reports are sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

NBC affiliate KUSA-TV in Denver, the Broncos' flagship station, which first reported the shooting, said Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. The station said Reynolds and the other man were followed after leaving a strip club called Shotgun Willies.