WorldOctober 24, 2024

Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds recovering from two gunshot wounds after visit to strip club

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering from two gunshot wounds after he and another man were fired upon following a visit to a strip club last week.

ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) celebrates his 9-yard reception for a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) celebrates his 9-yard reception for a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering from two gunshot wounds after he and another man were fired upon following a visit to a strip club last week.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the Broncos said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Denver police said they have arrested two men — Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42 — in connection with the shootings, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 along a stretch of Interstate 25 south of downtown.

The men were being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police said they were trying to identify possible additional suspects and “therefore the arrest reports are sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

NBC affiliate KUSA-TV in Denver, the Broncos' flagship station, which first reported the shooting, said Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. The station said Reynolds and the other man were followed after leaving a strip club called Shotgun Willies.

Reynolds is on injured reserve with a broken finger and didn't travel with the Broncos to New Orleans for their Thursday night game on Oct. 17. The shooting happened a few hours after the Broncos beat the Saints.

Reynolds has been working out on a side field during the Broncos' practices this week. Players on IR aren't available to speak with reporters.

Reynolds is in his ninth NFL season and his first in Denver after signing a two-year, $9 million contract last offseason. He's played in five games with one start and has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.

He spent the last three seasons with Detroit. He's also played for the Titans and the Rams, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

