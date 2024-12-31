SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy hurt his surgically repaired throwing elbow late in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, the latest blow in an injury-plagued season for the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury came in the final two minutes of a 40-34 loss for San Francisco when Brian Branch brought down Purdy with a sack on a blitz. Purdy rolled over as he fell to the ground and his right elbow went right into the face mask of defensive lineman Pat O'Connor.

Purdy said his elbow was initially “on fire” and he will need to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

“It doesn’t feel the best,” he said. “But it doesn’t feel that bad, so we’ll see tomorrow.”

Purdy said initial tests showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament he hurt in a 2022 NFC title-game loss at Philadelphia, and he hopes to play the season finale on Sunday.

Purdy had surgery that offseason but made it back to start the 2023 season after going through an extensive rehabilitation.

“I talked to the doctors — he just got hit in the right spot,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Hit the nerves. He couldn’t feel much.”

Joshua Dobbs replaced Purdy and led a touchdown drive to close out the loss, which left the Niners (6-10) assured of finishing in last place in the NFC West after making it to the Super Bowl last season.

Purdy's injury was just the latest to hit San Francisco this season, with stars Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw among the many key players to be sidelined for multiple games.