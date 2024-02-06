SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — One dominant quarter against Dallas proved to be enough for the San Francisco 49ers to head into their bye week on a high note.

Brock Purdy bounced back from a shaky first half to lead three touchdown drives in the third quarter and the Niners narrowly avoided another fourth-quarter collapse with a late defensive stand that sealed a 30-24 victory Sunday night.

“We're a confident team," left tackle Trent Williams said. “We know that we haven't played up to our standard that many times in these first eight games. I don't think that we were looking at this game to draw some newfound confidence. I just think that when we can run the ball effectively and not turn it over, the results today are what we can expect.”

The Niners (4-4) bounced back from a loss last week in a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City with a strong performance against the Cowboys (3-4) that they hope will set them up for another big push in the second half of the season.

San Francisco went 16-2 following its Week 9 bye week the past two seasons to make it to the NFC title game in 2022 and the Super Bowl last season.

Purdy had a TD run and threw a TD pass during the 21-0 third-quarter blitz that turned a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 27-10 lead.

But San Francisco had to hold on late after Dak Prescott threw two TD passes to CeeDee Lamb to cut the deficit to six. Prescott had a chance to complete the comeback, but threw four straight incomplete passes after getting the ball back with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter.

“I was frustrated. We made it a game when it didn't need to be," linebacker Fred Warner said. "We put ourselves in that situation so we had to get ourselves out. It was about going out there and finishing the game and we did that.”

San Francisco took control in the third quarter, driving 60 yards after the opening kick of the half to score on rookie Isaac Guerendo's 4-yard run.

Deommodore Lenoir's interception that set up San Francisco in Dallas territory, leading to Purdy's 2-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle, who finished with six catches for 128 yards.

The Niners then drove 75 yards for another TD when Purdy scored on a sneak from 2 yards out.

“I saw the rest of our team was clicking and I just had to do my job,” Purdy said. “Third quarter, I came out and kept it simple, but also played aggressive.”