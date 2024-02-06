All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 27, 2024

British chef Jamie Oliver urges followers to help solve the 'grate cheese robbery'

LONDON (AP) — British chef Jamie Oliver is on the

BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
FILE - British chef Jamie Oliver attends a panel session during the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, file)
FILE - British chef Jamie Oliver attends a panel session during the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Clothbound Cheddar is pictured, on Feb. 18, 2008, in Concord, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)
FILE - Clothbound Cheddar is pictured, on Feb. 18, 2008, in Concord, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — British chef Jamie Oliver is on the case of the stolen cheddar.

Oliver, who rose to fame as “The Naked Chef" on TV by stripping food down to its essentials, got cheeky in an otherwise serious plea to his social media followers to help solve the mystery of the missing 22 metric tons (48,488 pounds) of award-winning cheddar worth 300,000 British pounds ($390,000) that was stolen in a scam.

Calling it the “grate cheese robbery,” Oliver told his 10.5 million Instagram fans to be on the lookout for “lorry loads of very posh cheese.”

Nearly 1,000 wheels of cloth-wrapped artisanal cheddar were swiped from Neal’s Yard Dairy by a con artist posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer, the company said. The cheese was gone before the company realized it had been scammed and reported the theft Oct. 21.

“If the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is! Let’s find these cheese stealers,” Oliver wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cheddar, which is named for the village in southwest England where it originated, is the world's best-known cheese because it does not have the protected status of other regional products like champagne and, thus, is produced in many countries. But there are only a small number of real British cheddar makers, Oliver said.

“These are some of the cheeses, or most of them, that got nicked,” he said in a video accompanying his post.

The cheeses were from three makers: Hafod Welsh organic cheddar, Westcombe cheddar, and Pitchfork cheddar.

Detectives at Scotland Yard and international authorities are searching for the culprits.

Neal's Yard Dairy, a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of British artisanal cheese, has asked international cheesemongers to be on the lookout for the stolen cheese, particularly in 10-kilogram (22-pound) and 24-kilogram (52-pound) blocks.

“If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong’uns," Oliver said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy