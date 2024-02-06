LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary said Monday that reparations for the U.K.'s role in the slave trade are not about the “transfer of cash” and reiterated his country's position that leans toward focusing on the future.

There have been calls from some of Britain’s former colonies for a reckoning over its role in the transatlantic slave trade, including at the recent 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting where leaders called for a “ meaningful, respectful and truthful ” discussion of reparatory justice.

During a visit to Nigeria, Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC that being a descendant of enslaved people with his parents from Guyana, he recognizes that slavery was “horrendous” and had left “scars.”

However, people want to think about the future and not to debate about reparations, Lammy said.