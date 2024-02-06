CONCORD, N.H. (RNS) — As pet lovers gathered in a church garden here Saturday (Oct. 5) with dogs and photographs for the annual Blessing of the Animals, they were greeted with an assurance unlike any in years past.

“I say: Bring your pet. Bring your dog and cat. I am a Haitian, and I am not going to eat them,” said the Rev. Jean Beniste, a Haitian immigrant and rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, minutes before the crowd of about 60 took their seats. “I will bless them. I will embrace them. I will embrace you. I will make community with you.”

It was the first of several laugh-triggering allusions that speakers made in reference to a Sept. 10 debate remark by former President Donald Trump, who falsely alleged that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are “eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Such rumors, which spread like wildfire on social media, have been debunked. But advocates remain concerned about the effects of hostile rhetoric aimed at Haitians and other immigrants.

Those gathered at St. Paul’s decided to turn one of Christianity’s more light-hearted rituals — an annual blessing of animals — into an act of good-natured resistance.

The Blessing of the Animals is an early October rite observed by various Christian denominations in honor of St. Francis, a widely loved Medieval saint known for cherishing the poor and the animal kingdom. Owners bring household pets and sometimes livestock to receive a clerical blessing that acknowledges their importance to God.

This year in New Hampshire’s capital, however, the service was also about depicting an embattled immigrant group as worthy of trust and empowerment to offer blessings on God’s behalf. That reframing drew new participants who wanted to show solidarity.

“This year the Blessing of Animals takes on a new, even prophetic, meaning,” wrote the Rt. Rev. Robert Hirschfeld, Episcopal bishop of New Hampshire, as he invited the whole diocese in Concord to participate. “Our gathering of blessing, instead of cursing, can be seen as an act of resistance to a culture that is fomenting violence of thought, speech, and action.”

At the event, Hirschfeld compared the church’s response to that of Jesus, who defies Herod in Luke 13 and keeps on blessing the people.