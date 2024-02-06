JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bribery and conspiracy charges against the mayor are the latest shock to Mississippi's capital, where a federally appointed official is running the water system after it nearly collapsed and state police are patrolling parts of the majority-Black city because of white legislators' concerns about crime.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and two other Democratic elected officials — Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and Jackson City Council member Aaron B. Banks — pleaded not guilty to federal charges Thursday. They will remain free while awaiting trial in a case tied to the proposed development of a long-vacant downtown property.

“I am not guilty, and so I will not proceed as a guilty man,” said the mayor, who is seeking a third term in 2025.

Lumumba is Black and has described himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” Both he and his sister, Rukia Lumumba, say they believe he is facing a political prosecution, even with the Justice Department still being led by a Democratic administration.

“First Trump wins, now they are trying to indict my brother,” Rukia Lumumba posted on Facebook. “As Spike Lee says, WAKE UP! They come for the best of us because we are threatening their power.”

Distrust of government runs deep in Jackson, from people who say the state has blocked efforts to help the city and those who say the city has stumbled in providing basic services.

City Council member Kenneth Stokes, a fellow Democrat and frequent critic of the mayor, said the indictments sharpen the skepticism.

“You're drinking dirty water. You can't get your streets paved. You already lost trust,” Stokes, who is also Black, told media outlets.

“Do not say you are running for office to help people when you're trying to help yourself,” Stokes said. “If you're going to help people, help people.”

Jackson's population peaked at about 203,000 in 1980, a decade after the integration of public schools, and has since fallen to around 143,700. More than 80% of residents are Black, the highest percentage of any major U.S. city, and about 25% live in poverty.

The city struggled for years with water quality problems and understaffing at its two treatment plants.