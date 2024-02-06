All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s prosecutor-general on Tuesday filed charges against

ELÉONORE HUGHES, Associated Press
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a luncheon with senators from his support base, at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a luncheon with senators from his support base, at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a luncheon with senators from his support base, at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a luncheon with senators from his support base, at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s prosecutor-general on Tuesday filed charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleges that Bolsonaro and 33 others participated in plan to remain in power despite losing to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Last November, Federal Police filed a 884-page report with Gonet detailing the scheme. They allege it involved systematically sowing distrust of the electoral system among the populace, drafting a decree to give the plot a veneer of legality, pressuring top military brass to go along with the plan, and inciting a riot in the capital

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 18
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key ...
WorldFeb. 18
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you ...
WorldFeb. 18
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule a...
WorldFeb. 18
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies
WorldFeb. 18
Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgender troops
WorldFeb. 18
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgender troops
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or layoffs
WorldFeb. 18
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or layoffs
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style
WorldFeb. 18
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style
A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next
WorldFeb. 18
A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next
Supreme Court should keep whistleblower agency head in place for now, lawyers say in reply to Trump
WorldFeb. 18
Supreme Court should keep whistleblower agency head in place for now, lawyers say in reply to Trump
US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts
WorldFeb. 18
US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts
New York's governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office
WorldFeb. 18
New York's governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy