WorldNovember 21, 2024

Brazilian police indict former President Bolsonaro and dozens of aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt

SAO PAULO (AP) —

FILE - Former President Jair Bolsonaro addresses supporters during a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police said Thursday they indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections.

The findings were to be delivered Thursday to Brazil's Supreme Court to be referred to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who will either agree with the charges and put the former president on trial or toss the investigation.

