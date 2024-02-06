Box-office smash 'Moana 2' drives Disney profit in the first quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney easily topped first-quarter expectations thanks in part to the box office success of “Moana 2.”

The Walt Disney Co. earned $2.55 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the period ended Dec. 28. The Burbank, California-based company earned $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the prior-year period.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.76 per share. This topped the $1.44 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research anticipated.

Revenue rose 5% to $24.69 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $24.66 billion.