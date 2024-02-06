All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost Cold War-era match to Bobby Fischer, dies at 88

MOSCOW (AP) — Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, died on Thursday in Moscow. He was 88.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Bobby Fischer, right, and Boris Spassky play their last game together in Reykjavik, Iceland, Aug. 31, 1972. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)
FILE - Bobby Fischer, right, and Boris Spassky play their last game together in Reykjavik, Iceland, Aug. 31, 1972. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Reigning chess world champion Boris Spassky, left, of Russia, and international grandmaster Bobby Fischer of the United States, are seen during a game at the XIX World Chess Olympiad in Siegen, Germany, Sept. 20, 1970. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau, File)
FILE - Reigning chess world champion Boris Spassky, left, of Russia, and international grandmaster Bobby Fischer of the United States, are seen during a game at the XIX World Chess Olympiad in Siegen, Germany, Sept. 20, 1970. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Russian world chess champion Boris Spassky, center, is followed by a member of the Soviet Delegation to the world chess championships in Reykjavik, Iceland on July 5, 1972, after they walked out of a meeting representatives of Bobby Fischer, Spassky's challenger from America. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Russian world chess champion Boris Spassky, center, is followed by a member of the Soviet Delegation to the world chess championships in Reykjavik, Iceland on July 5, 1972, after they walked out of a meeting representatives of Bobby Fischer, Spassky's challenger from America. (AP Photo/File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- Bobby Fischer, left, and Boris Spassky discuss a point at a cocktail party after a news conference, Monday, Sept. 15, 1992 in Sveti Stefan, Yugoslavia. (AP Photo/File)
FILE- Bobby Fischer, left, and Boris Spassky discuss a point at a cocktail party after a news conference, Monday, Sept. 15, 1992 in Sveti Stefan, Yugoslavia. (AP Photo/File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Boris Spassky, left and Bobby Fischer analyze their match in Sveti Stefan, Yugoslavia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 1992. (AP Photo/Milos Vukadiovic, File)
FILE - Boris Spassky, left and Bobby Fischer analyze their match in Sveti Stefan, Yugoslavia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 1992. (AP Photo/Milos Vukadiovic, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOSCOW (AP) — Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, died on Thursday in Moscow. He was 88.

The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation, the game's governing body. No cause was given.

Spassky was "one of the greatest players of all time," the group said on the social platform X. He “left an indelible mark on the game.”

The televised 1972 match with Fischer, at the height of the Cold War, became an international sensation and became known as the “Match of the Century.”

When Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, the then-29-year-old chess genius from Brooklyn, New York, brought the U.S. its first world chess title.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fischer, known to be testy and difficult, died in 2008.

Former world champion Garry Kasparov wrote on X that Spassky “was never above befriending and mentoring the next generation, especially those of us who, like him, didn’t fit comfortably into the Soviet machine.”

Spassky emigrated to France in 1976.

On its website, the chess federation called Spassky's match with Fischer “one of the most iconic” in the history of the game.

Yugoslav grandmaster Svetozar Gligoric said that Spassky's secret strength “lay in his colossal skill in adapting himself to the different styles of his opponents,” the Washington Post reported.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
Judge finds mass firings of federal probationary workers to ...
WorldFeb. 27
Harsh flu season has health officials worried about brain co...
WorldFeb. 27
Iowa gives final approval to a bill removing gender identity...
WorldFeb. 27
Mexico sends drug lord Caro Quintero and 28 others to the US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Economic Blackout: Will a 24-hour boycott make a difference?
WorldFeb. 27
Economic Blackout: Will a 24-hour boycott make a difference?
CDC report adds to evidence that HPV vaccine is preventing cervical cancer in US women
WorldFeb. 27
CDC report adds to evidence that HPV vaccine is preventing cervical cancer in US women
Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future
WorldFeb. 27
Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future
Gene Hackman was more than an everyman: An Appreciation
WorldFeb. 27
Gene Hackman was more than an everyman: An Appreciation
Malaria endures in northwest Congo as officials seek cause of illnesses that have sickened hundreds
WorldFeb. 27
Malaria endures in northwest Congo as officials seek cause of illnesses that have sickened hundreds
A look at Louisiana's Mardi Gras festivities through the years
WorldFeb. 27
A look at Louisiana's Mardi Gras festivities through the years
Measles is one of the world's most contagious viruses. Here's what to know and how to avoid it
WorldFeb. 27
Measles is one of the world's most contagious viruses. Here's what to know and how to avoid it
Long champions of social justice, Black athletes say their voices are needed now more than ever
WorldFeb. 27
Long champions of social justice, Black athletes say their voices are needed now more than ever
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy