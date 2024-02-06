All sections
WorldFebruary 22, 2025

Border Patrol agent whose death is tied to cultlike Zizians is being buried with military honors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent whose

AP News, Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent whose killing in Vermont during a traffic stop near the Canadian border has been tied to a cultlike group is scheduled to be buried with full military honors Saturday at a national cemetery.

David Maland, 44, died Jan. 20 during the stop on Interstate 91 in Conventry, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the border with Canada. The driver of the stopped car is accused of opening fire on Maland and other agents, sparking a shootout that left her companion dead. Both belonged to a group called the Zizians that may be linked to six deaths in three states, investigators said.

Maland, who went by Chris, is to be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. A native of Minnesota, he served in the Air Force and the State Department before joining the Border Patrol.

“Chris was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiance and dedicated colleague,” his family said in a statement released late Friday. “His kind heart and fighting soul made him a warm and inviting person to be around and pillar of strength for his country.

“We love you, Chris. You'll live in our hearts forever.”

In the Air Force, Maland was responsible for protecting bases, personnel and property. In 2001, he worked security duty at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks, his family said.

He received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among other honors, according to his obituary.

Maland was a K-9 handler at the State Department and at his Border Patrol job in Vermont. He first joined the Border Patrol in Texas.

“He will be remembered for his courage and commitment to protecting fellow Americans,” Minnesota state Rep. Krista Knudsen, Maland's cousin, said on the House floor last month. “He is also a person who served faithfully with honor and bravery. He always put his service above himself.”

