WorldJanuary 22, 2025

Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont worked at the Pentagon during 9/11, family says

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was

KATHY McCORMACK and PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press
This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland and his K9 partner, Cora. David Maland was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont.
CORRECTS TO JOAN MALAND INSTEAD OF MUSSA - This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland and his K9 partner, Cora. David Maland was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont. (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign on an unpatrolled border street entering into Derby Line, Vermont, U.S.A., from Stanstead, Quebec, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
A sign on an unpatrolled border street entering into Derby Line, Vermont, U.S.A., from Stanstead, Quebec, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign on an unpatrolled border street entering into Derby Line, Vermont, U.S.A., from Stanstead, Quebec, oTuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
A sign on an unpatrolled border street entering into Derby Line, Vermont, U.S.A., from Stanstead, Quebec, oTuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image taken from video provided by WCAX shows police cars closing off a road after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 near Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
HOLD This image taken from video provided by WCAX shows police cars closing off a road after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 near Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (WCAX via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, who was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont.
CORRECTS TO JOAN MALAND INSTEAD OF MUSSA - This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, who was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont. (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed in Vermont during a traffic stop near the Canadian border was a military veteran who worked security duty at the Pentagon during the time of the Sept. 11 attacks, his family said.

“He was a devoted agent who served with honor and bravery,” a family statement provided to The Associated Press late Wednesday said. “He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did; he truly embodied service over self.”

Agent David Maland was killed Monday afternoon following a traffic stop, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement. A German national in the country on what the FBI called a current visa was killed and an injured suspect was taken into custody and is being treated at a local hospital.

The violence temporarily closed part of Interstate 91 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Canada in Coventry, part of the small, 27,000-resident community of Orleans County in the Northeast Kingdom section of Vermont that straddles the international border.

Maland, whom the FBI confirmed was a U.S. Air Force veteran, was killed close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station, part of the Swanton Sector that he was assigned to. The sector encompasses Vermont, parts of New York and New Hampshire, and includes 295 miles (475 kilometers) of international boundary with Canada.

The Derby Line–Rock Island Border Crossing is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) by highway north of Coventry. It’s a major link to the Canadian province of Quebec, giving northern Vermont more French speakers than most of New England.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s thoughts and prayers are with Agent Maland’s family during this difficult time,” the agency said in a statement. The death is a tragedy, said Gov. Phil Scott and state Sen. Russ Ingalls, a Republican who represents the area.

Vincent Illuzzi, the state’s attorney in neighboring Essex County, drove past what appeared to be a U.S. Border Patrol agent traffic stop on I-91 past the Newport exit Monday afternoon, he said, shortly before authorities reported the shots were fired.

“I’m heading down the road, not much traffic, and I saw them on the right,” he told The Associated Press by phone Tuesday.

The agent was driving an unmarked white pickup trick with a cab on it and red and blue flashing lights, he said. The stopped vehicle appeared be a small, blue car, he said. The agent was speaking with someone standing in front of his truck, behind the car, he said.

“Nothing unusual at that point,” Illuzzi said, but when he got back on the highway later that night, it looked like the same two vehicles were still parked and other law enforcement vehicles had arrived.

Illuzzi said the U.S. Border Patrol works closely with state and local police in his county. “We have limited law enforcement and they’re often primary responders in emergency cases.”

Maland was the first Border Patrol agent to be killed in the line of duty since Javier Vega Jr. was shot and killed near Santa Monica, Texas, in 2014, according to records provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Vega was initially considered to be off duty at the time of his death, but in 2016 it was re-determined to have been in the line of duty, the agency said.

In 2010, Brian Terry ’s killing exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious.” Border Patrol Agent Nicholas J. Ivie, of the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station, was mortally wounded in the line of duty in a remote area near Bisbee, Arizona, in 2012. Border Patrol Agent Isaac Morales was fatally stabbed while off duty in 2017 in Texas.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

