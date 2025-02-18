All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 18, 2025

Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico plummeted 39% in January from a month earlier, authorities said Tuesday, an early gauge of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

AP News, Associated Press
U.S. Marines deploy along the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in San Diego. Tijuana, Mexico in seen in the background. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
U.S. Marines deploy along the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in San Diego. Tijuana, Mexico in seen in the background. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico plummeted 39% in January from a month earlier, authorities said Tuesday, an early gauge of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The Border Patrol made 21,593 arrests during the month, down from 47,316 in December and the lowest mark since May 2020 near the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Call it the Trump Effect,” the White House said in a statement.

Border arrests fell sharply well before Trump took office from an all-time high of 250,000 in December 2023. Mexican authorities increased enforcement within their own borders and then-President Joe Biden introduced severe asylum restrictions in June.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests sank even further after Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20 and issued a slew of orders on immigration, including one to suspend asylum on grounds that the United States is under “invasion” at the southern border.

Border czar Tom Homan said Monday that there were 229 border arrests in a 24-hour period, the lowest he remembered since becoming a Border Patrol agent in 1984. Homeland Security Department officials say they want to drive that to zero.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said Friday in Edinburg, Texas, that he will "not be satisfied that our border is secure until we have operational control of our border, which means anyone that crosses illegally is apprehended or no one crosses.”

Homeland Security said Tuesday that it launched a multimillion-dollar video ad campaign in the U.S. and internationally that features Secretary Kristi Noem warning people to leave or not to come. “If you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return," she said in the video.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 18
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule a...
WorldFeb. 18
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing a...
WorldFeb. 18
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgende...
WorldFeb. 18
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style
WorldFeb. 18
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style
A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next
WorldFeb. 18
A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next
Supreme Court should keep whistleblower agency head in place for now, lawyers say in reply to Trump
WorldFeb. 18
Supreme Court should keep whistleblower agency head in place for now, lawyers say in reply to Trump
US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts
WorldFeb. 18
US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts
New York's governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office
WorldFeb. 18
New York's governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office
All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a Toronto runway
WorldFeb. 18
All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a Toronto runway
The pope has bilateral pneumonia but remains in good spirits, the Vatican says
WorldFeb. 18
The pope has bilateral pneumonia but remains in good spirits, the Vatican says
Nevada judge reschedules trial for the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing for next year
WorldFeb. 18
Nevada judge reschedules trial for the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing for next year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy