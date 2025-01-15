WASHINGTON (AP) — Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, will face sharp questioning from Democratic senators at a confirmation hearing Wednesday expected to center on concerns that the Republican president-elect will look to use the Justice Department's powers to seek retribution against his adversaries.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who was part of Trump's legal team during his first of two impeachment trials before the Senate, encounters a skeptical reception from Democrats concerned by her perceived loyalty to Trump. Republicans, by contrast, eagerly welcome her as a course correction to a Justice Department they believe has pursued an overly liberal agenda and unfairly pursued Trump through investigations and a special counsel appointment resulting in two indictments.

“If confirmed, I will work to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice – and each of its components,” Bondi will say in her opening statement, according to a copy of her prepared remarks. “Under my watch, the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice will end. America must have one tier of justice for all.”

She did not elaborate on what she meant by “one tier of justice.” The Justice Department under outgoing Attorney General Merrick Garland also investigated President Joe Biden over his mishandling of classified information — no charges were filed — and named a special counsel to investigate Biden's son Hunter, who was charged with tax and gun crimes before being pardoned in December by his father.

Democrats including Sen. Richard Durbin are expected to seize on Bondi's yearslong presence in Trump's orbit and her public defense of him on cable news appearances, including one on Fox News Channel last year in which she said: “The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted — the bad ones. ... The investigators will be investigated.”