LAUCA Ñ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia's transformative and divisive former President Evo Morales said Sunday that he would press on with a hunger strike until the government of his protégé-turned-rival agreed to a political dialogue. It's a bid to defuse the protests that have paralyzed the Andean nation over what Morales' supporters decry as his political persecution.

Morales spoke from the misty tropics of Chapare, Bolivia’s rural coca-growing region that serves as his political stronghold.

“My fight is to improve the situation in the country and to start a dialogue without conditions on two fronts, one economic and one political,” Morales told The Associated Press from the office of the coca growers’ federation that he has long led. He said he began his hunger strike on Friday in hopes of "international organizations or friendly governments" facilitating his outreach to his political nemesis, President Luis Arce.

Tensions have surged over the past three weeks since pro-Morales supporters erected crippling roadblocks aimed at rebuking Arce — the ex-president’s former economy minister with whom he’s vying to lead Bolivia’s governing socialist party into next year’s elections.

Calling for Arce's resignation, the protesters have also sought to challenge his government’s attempt to revive a 2016 statutory rape case against Morales, an ethnic Aymara who was the first member of an Indigenous community to become the president of Latin America’s only Indigenous-majority nation.

Morales has denied any wrongdoing. “My crime is being Indigenous,” he said on Sunday.

The AP reached Morales after an arduous 11-hour journey by car, motorcycle and foot over hills and through the highlands, circumventing road blockades, crisscrossing routes littered with debris and squeaking through over a dozen security checkpoints, in some cases manned by profiteers.

Roadblocks are a common protest tactic in Bolivia, where the mountainous terrain means a few strategically positioned checkpoints can can isolate major cities and bring the country to a halt.

That's what happened earlier this month, escalating pressure on Arce to take action against the protesters who have marooned hundreds of thousands of residents in the highlands, raising fears of food and gasoline shortages and hiking up already inflated prices in major cities, even the capital of La Paz.

“I see people rising up even more,” said Eusebio Urbano, a farmer protesting in support of Morales at one of the road blockades Sunday. “I don’t know what this government thinks. ... They don’t try to solve anything. We'll have to exert pressure until it leaves.”

Last Friday, Arce's government sent some 3,000 police officers armed with tear gas and backed by helicopters to break up the blockades by force.

Senior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo said security forces had arrested dozens of protesters in a crackdown that succeeded in clearing the road linking Cochabamba, Bolivia’s third-biggest city, and La Paz. He said security forces transferred over 50 of them to pre-trial detention in the capital.

“What happened was very inhumane,” Morales said, adding that his refusal to eat was also aimed at pressuring authorities to release the 66 detainees. “These are humble people who were presented as terrorists.”

It was the latest turn in Bolivia’s long-running political crisis, which escalated last week when gunmen ambushed Morales’ convoy in what the former president claimed was a government-led assassination attempt. Officials in Arce’s government denied this, alleging that police opened fire because Morales’ van had barreled through a security checkpoint.

“They’ve been using any tactic they can, politically, legally, morally and now, to end my life physically,” Morales said.

From there, protests in Morales' defense only intensified. On Friday, Arce’s government accused his demonstrators of occupying military barracks in Chapare, a flashpoint for conflict since the U.S.-backed war on drugs in the 1990s. Authorities said that protesters seized weapons and held some 200 soldiers hostage Friday.

Morales and his supporters rejected reports of a violent hostage situation, with the leader's Kausachun Coca radio station airing footage that showed protesting union members and soldiers negotiating calmly while munching on coca leaves.