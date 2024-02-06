All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 31, 2024

Boeing workers will vote on a new contract offer to end 7-week-old strike

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing striking Boeing factory workers says members will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company that provides slightly bigger wage increases than an offer that was rejected last week.

AP News, Associated Press
Machinist AJ Nelson, who has worked for Boeing for six years, works the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Machinist AJ Nelson, who has worked for Boeing for six years, works the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing striking Boeing factory workers says members will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company that provides slightly bigger wage increases than an offer that was rejected last week.

Boeing 's latest offer would raise wages 38% over four years, or a compounded increase of about 43%, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

About 33,000 IAM members have been on strike for seven weeks, shutting down production of most Boeing airline jets including the company's best-seller, the 737 Max.

The strike began Sept. 13 when more than 94% of workers voting rejected an offer of 25% over four years. Last week, 64% shot down a proposal that would have raised general wages 35% over four years.

The union originally demanded 40% in raises over three years and restoration of traditional pensions, which were frozen for then-current workers and not extended to those hired after January 2014. Workers on picked lines in the Seattle area have stressed pensions, but the company based in Arlington, Virginia, is unwilling to bend on the issue.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's C...
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy