WorldNovember 5, 2024

Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Unionized machinists at Boeing voted Monday to accept

DAVID KOENIG and LINDSEY WASSON, Associated Press
Boeing employee Adrian Camez, who works in Seattle, stokes the fire of a burn barrel as others arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employee Adrian Camez, who works in Seattle, stokes the fire of a burn barrel as others arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Boeing employee holds up flyers encouraging others to vote no on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Boeing employee holds up flyers encouraging others to vote no on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing employees gather around a burn barrel as others arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employees gather around a burn barrel as others arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Boeing employee, wearing a union shirt, arrives to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A Boeing employee, wearing a union shirt, arrives to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing employees leave after voting on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, outside the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employees leave after voting on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, outside the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Everett police officer stands inside the Angel of the Winds Arena as Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
An Everett police officer stands inside the Angel of the Winds Arena as Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Boeing employee walks by a picket sign urging people to vote no on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A Boeing employee walks by a picket sign urging people to vote no on a new contract offer from the company, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck displays a small strike sign in the parking lot of the Aerospace Machinists Union hall as Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A truck displays a small strike sign in the parking lot of the Aerospace Machinists Union hall as Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Boeing employee driving a "union express" van carries carafes as workers vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A Boeing employee driving a "union express" van carries carafes as workers vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing employees arrive to vote on a new contract offer from the company Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE (AP) — Unionized machinists at Boeing voted Monday to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the aerospace giant to resume production of its bestselling airliner and generate much-needed cash.

Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district in Seattle said 59% of members who cast ballots agreed to approve the company’s fourth formal offer and the third put to a vote. The deal includes pay raises of 38% over four years, and ratification and productivity bonuses.

However, Boeing refused to meet strikers’ demand to restore a company pension plan that was frozen nearly a decade ago.

The contract’s ratification on the eve of Election Day clears the way for a major U.S. manufacturer and government contractor to restart Pacific Northwest assembly lines that the factory workers’ walkout have idled for 53 days.

According to the union, the 33,000 workers it represents can return to work as soon as Wednesday or as late as Nov. 12. Boeing’s CEO has said it might take “a couple of weeks” to resume production in part because some could need retraining.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer Hannah Schoenbaum contributed from Salt Lake City.

