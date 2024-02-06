All sections
WorldDecember 17, 2024

'Bluey' is bound for the big screen with a feature film coming in 2027

NEW YORK (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
Handlers guide the Bluey balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Handlers guide the Bluey balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — “Bluey” is heading to the big screen.

The Walt Disney Co. and BBC Studios announced Tuesday that a film based on the hit Australian animated series will arrive in theaters in 2027. The movie will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, with a voice cast led by the series' regulars, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

According to the companies, the CGI-animated film will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.”

“I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie,” Brumm said in a statement. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

After Brumm launched the Australian production in 2018, the series has grown into a worldwide sensation and was the most-watched series globally on Disney+ in 2024.

“Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, Bluey has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection,” said Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairs.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

