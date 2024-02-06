A common blood test may miss ovarian cancer in some Black and Native American patients, delaying their treatment, a new study finds. It's the latest example of medical tests that contribute to health care disparities.

Researchers have been working to uncover these kinds of biases in medicine. Recently, the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion has jeopardized such research as universities react to political pressure and federal agencies comb through grants looking for projects that violate the president's orders.

Native American women have the highest rate of ovarian cancer. Black women with ovarian cancer have lower rates of survival compared to white women. Finding ovarian cancer early can lead to better chances of survival.

The new study, supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute and published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, looked at a test called CA-125. The test measures a tumor marker in the blood, and doctors use it to determine if a woman with a suspicious lump should be referred to a cancer specialist.

Doctors depend on the test during early evaluations, so understanding what the results mean for people of different races and ethnicities is critical, said Dr. Shannon Westin of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, who was not involved in the research.

“This is a perfect example of work that absolutely needed to be stratified based on race and ethnicity," Westin said. The findings alert doctors that they shouldn't be totally reassured by a normal test result, she said.

So far, it’s unknown why the test doesn't perform uniformly across groups. The researchers suspect it has something to do with a harmless genetic variation that is more common in people of African, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and West Indian descent.

Initial studies of the test, published in the 1980s, didn’t record people’s races but were in mostly white populations.