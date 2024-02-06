TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Israel needs to pursue an “enduring strategic success” after its tactical victories against Hamas, urging it to seek a deal that would end the war in the Gaza Strip and bring back dozens of hostages.

He spoke before traveling from Israel to Saudi Arabia on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the war. Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv shortly before his departure as Israel intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon, and a puff of smoke could be seen in the sky from Blinken's hotel.

“Israel has achieved most of the strategic objectives when it comes to Gaza," Blinken told reporters before boarding his plane. “Now is the time to turn those successes into an enduring strategic success.”

“There really are two things left to do: Get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow,” he said.

No sign of a breakthrough after killing of Hamas leader

The United States sees a new opportunity to revive cease-fire efforts after the killing of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces in Gaza last week. But there’s no indication that either of the warring parties have modified their demands since talks stalled over the summer.

There was also no immediate sign of a breakthrough after Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials on Tuesday.

Israel blamed the failure of the talks on a hard-line stance adopted by Sinwar, but Hamas says its demands for a lasting cease-fire, full Israeli withdrawal and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners have not changed following his death. Hamas blamed the failure of the talks on Israel's demand for a lasting military presence in parts of Gaza.

There's talk of a more limited cease-fire and hostage release

Egypt has suggested the possibility of a short pause in fighting in which Hamas would release a handful of hostages and humanitarian aid deliveries would be ramped up, especially in northern Gaza, an Egyptian official told The Associated Press.

The official, who was not authorized to brief media and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Egypt and fellow mediator Qatar had discussed the idea with the United States but it was not yet a firm proposal. The official said Israel and Hamas were aware of those discussions.

A senior State Department official confirmed that a proposal for a limited hostage release has been discussed in recent days but that no determination had been made, even after Blinken's meetings with Israeli officials and families of the hostages on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas. The militant group has rejected such ideas in the past, saying it is intent on securing an end to the war. It is still holding around 100 hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel is warned on aid as it wages offensive in northern Gaza

Israel has meanwhile dramatically reduced the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza as it wages another major operation in the hard-hit north of the territory.