WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Blinken says Trump's push for US to take control of Greenland is 'not going to happen'

PARIS (AP) — Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is advising the world “not to waste a lot of time” on what President-elect Donald Trump has been saying about

AP News, Associated Press
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, addresses the media during a joint press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, right, after their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, addresses the media during a joint press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, right, after their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot after their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot after their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, right, attend a joint press conference after their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, right, attend a joint press conference after their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a press conference after their meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a press conference after their meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is advising the world “not to waste a lot of time” on what President-elect Donald Trump has been saying about Greenland.

Trump made clear again this week that he’d like the semiautonomous territory of Denmark to come under U.S. control and said he would not rule out the use of military force to make that happen.

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” Trump said.

But Blinken said Wednesday that the incoming president's ambitions are unlikely to amount to anything more than talk.

“The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one,” the senior U.S. diplomat said during a stop in Paris for meetings.

“Maybe more important, it's obviously one that's not going to happen. So we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it," he said.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, also played down any possibility of U.S. forces being deployed against Denmark, a U.S. ally in the NATO military alliance.

But Barrot warned nevertheless that Europe must brace for turbulence ahead – as other powers throw their weight around.

“Do we think the United States will invade Greenland? The answer is, ‘No,’” the French minister said. “But do we think that we’re entering into a period that sees the return of the law of the strongest, the answer is, ‘Yes.’”

Europe must become stronger militarily and more economically and commercially competitive in response, Barrot said.

“We have to go a lot further to affirm who we are, what we want,” he said.

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has said she does not believe the United States will use military or economic power to secure control over Greenland and has appealed for U.S. behavior “that is respectful of the Greenlandic people.”

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that the principle of inviolability of borders applies to every country no matter how powerful, in a reaction to Trump's remarks that did not mention the president-elect by name. “Borders must not be moved by force,” Scholz said.

