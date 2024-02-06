WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a last-minute case Tuesday for a plan for the post-war reconstruction and governance of Gaza as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears tantalizingly close to completion.

Blinken touted the proposal, which has been in the works for a year, and discussed the importance of ensuring its success after the Biden administration leaves office in a speech to the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the strategic gains of the last 15 months endure and lay the foundation for a better future,” Blinken said. “All too often, the Middle East, we’ve seen how the shoes of one dictator can be filled by another, or give way to conflict and chaos."

Blinken said the plan, which he has outlined repeatedly in the past, envisions the Palestinian Authority inviting “international partners” to stand up an interim governing authority to run critical services and oversee the territory. At the same time, other partners, notably Arab states would provide forces for an interim security mission, he said.

The Gaza plan was just one part of the speech, which also covered other areas of the administration’s Middle East policy, including Iran and potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.