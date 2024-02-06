All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 22, 2024

'Blade Runner 2049' producers sue Elon Musk and Tesla over AI image at robotaxi event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A film production company that helped make “Blade Runner 2049” has sued Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk for using an AI-generated image resembling a scene from the science fiction movie to market Tesla's new robotaxis.

AP News, Associated Press
The logo of Tesla car is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The logo of Tesla car is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A film production company that helped make “Blade Runner 2049” has sued Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk for using an AI-generated image resembling a scene from the science fiction movie to market Tesla's new robotaxis.

Alcon Entertainment said it refused all permissions but Tesla allegedly used artificial intelligence to “do it all anyway” when the carmaker unveiled its long-awaited robotaxi on Oct. 10 during a live-streamed event at a Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California.

After pulling up to the stage in one of the company’s “Cybercabs,” Musk gave a speech that included a brief reference to the movie franchise. As he spoke, a screen showed an image of a man in a long coat looking over an orange-tinted ruined city. Alcon claims it resembles a key scene in which star Ryan Gosling arrives in Las Vegas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I love Blade Runner, but I don’t know if we want that future," Musk said. "I think we want that duster he’s wearing, but not the bleak apocalypse.”

A lawsuit filed by Alcon this week in a Southern California federal court alleges that defendants had previously asked permission to use images from the movie but Alcon “refused all permissions and adamantly objected.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Alcon is also suing Warner Bros, the movie's distributor that also hosted Musk's robotaxi event. Warner Bros. Discovery didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and D...
WorldNov. 20
Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Ba...
WorldNov. 20
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit that Gabby Petito's p...
WorldNov. 20
Brazil’s Lula welcomes China's Xi for state visit as ties be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
WorldNov. 20
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
WorldNov. 20
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
WorldNov. 20
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
WorldNov. 20
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
WorldNov. 20
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy