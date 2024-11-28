All sections
November 28, 2024

Black Friday: What time do stores open?

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - A sign on a Target store in Harmarville, Pa., is shown on Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - A sign on a Target store in Harmarville, Pa., is shown on Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - A shopper exits a Best Buy store on Sept. 19, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - A shopper exits a Best Buy store on Sept. 19, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - A Macy's department store in Bay Shore, New York, is shown on December 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
FILE - A Macy's department store in Bay Shore, New York, is shown on December 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Black Friday has become something of an anachronism in the e-commerce era. The day after Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday shopping season, but retailers already have spent weeks flooding their websites and customers' email inboxes with early Black Friday offers.

If history is any guide and advertisers are to be believed, the best bargains still are to be had from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, a four-day period known in the retail world as BFCM for short. That may be especially true for big ticket items, seasonal merchandise and the latest trendy products.

Consumer advocates note, however, that deep discounts are not a once-a-year opportunity. They advise shoppers to comparison shop, research price histories and to read the fine print to make sure they are buying what they really wanted at a good price.

That said, some people enjoy stepping out from behind a computer or phone screen to take in the holiday atmosphere and music at a local mall or shopping area. Retailers are promising in-store experiences and exclusives to get them through the door. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving reopen early Friday as retailers work to kick the holiday shopping season into high gear.

Here are the Black Friday store hours for some prominent national chains.

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Most Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store’s regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.

JCPenney Black Friday hours

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s Black Friday hours

Most Kohl's stores will open at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Macy’s Black Friday hours

Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Sam's Club Black Friday hours

Sam's Club stores will be open during their regular hours.

Sephora Black Friday hours

Some Sephora stores will open early and/or stay open late. Hours vary by location.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

