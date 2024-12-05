All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 5, 2024

Bitcoin tops $100,000 as big rally sparked by Trump election win rolls on

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin has topped the $100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on.

Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin has topped the $100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on.

The milestone comes just hours after the President-elect signaled a lighter regulatory approach to the crypto industry with his choice of Paul Atkins to be the next chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump said Wednesday that he intends to nominate Atkins, a former SEC commissioner during the presidency of George W. Bush. In the years since leaving the agency, Atkins has made the case against too much market regulation.

Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights since Trump won the election Nov. 5. The cryptocurrency has climbed dramatically from $69,374 on Election Day and rose as high as $101,512 Wednesday, just two years after dropping below $17,000 following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

How long bitcoin will stay above the coveted $100,000 mark is uncertain. As with everything in the volatile cryptoverse, the future is impossible to predict. And while some are bullish on future gains, other experts continue to warn of investment risks.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 5
AP PHOTOS: Starlings, Indonesia's bicycle coffee sellers, pe...
WorldDec. 5
South Korea's Yoon replaces defense chief as parliament is p...
WorldDec. 5
Memphis police use excessive force and discriminate against ...
WorldDec. 5
Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza, an...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Taylor Swift 'Eras' tie-in book is a smash, selling more than 800,000 copies in first week
WorldDec. 4
Taylor Swift 'Eras' tie-in book is a smash, selling more than 800,000 copies in first week
Two children wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school
WorldDec. 4
Two children wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school
New LAPD chief says he will work to protect immigrants ahead of Trump's plans for mass deportations
WorldDec. 4
New LAPD chief says he will work to protect immigrants ahead of Trump's plans for mass deportations
Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments on transgender health care ban: Conservatives skeptical
WorldDec. 4
Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments on transgender health care ban: Conservatives skeptical
White House says at least 8 US telecom firms, dozens of nations impacted by China hacking campaign
WorldDec. 4
White House says at least 8 US telecom firms, dozens of nations impacted by China hacking campaign
French lawmakers vote to oust prime minister in the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962
WorldDec. 4
French lawmakers vote to oust prime minister in the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962
French lawmakers vote to oust prime minister in the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962
WorldDec. 4
French lawmakers vote to oust prime minister in the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962
Israeli strikes on a Gaza tent camp kill at least 21 people, hospital says
WorldDec. 4
Israeli strikes on a Gaza tent camp kill at least 21 people, hospital says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy