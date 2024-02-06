NEW YORK (AP) — A bird strike involving an American Airlines jetliner disabled one of the plane's two engines shortly after takeoff from New York's LaGuardia Airport, forcing the flight to turn around and land at John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said Friday.

No one was injured in the incident Thursday involving Flight 1722, which took off from LaGuardia at 7:43 p.m. with a destination of Charlotte, North Carolina, airline officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration says bird strikes are increasing, with 19,400 strikes at 713 airports across the U.S. last year alone. Rarely do they cause so much damage that commercial jetliners are forced to make emergency landings.

The pilot of the Airbus A321 declared an emergency at 7:52 p.m. and diverted to Kennedy, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates both the New York area's major airports, said in a statement.

The plane landed safely at 8:03 p.m. and taxied to the terminal under its own power, the Port Authority said.