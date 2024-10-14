All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 13, 2024

Billy Crystal and Spike Lee take their places at the Hall of Fame as basketball superfans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Honored for his devotion to a basketball team that doesn't have a Hall of Fame history, Billy Crystal couldn't help but note the irony.

BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
Film director Spike Lee, left, and comedian Billy Crystal, right, compare rings as they are honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Lee, Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Film director Spike Lee, left, and comedian Billy Crystal, right, compare rings as they are honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Lee, Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, left, speaks to comedian Billy Crystal, second from right, as film director Spike Lee, second from left, and businessman Alan Horwitz, right, look on at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Crystal, Lee, Horwitz and actor Jack Nicholson are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, left, speaks to comedian Billy Crystal, second from right, as film director Spike Lee, second from left, and businessman Alan Horwitz, right, look on at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Crystal, Lee, Horwitz and actor Jack Nicholson are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Film director Spike Lee is honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Lee, actor Jack Nicholson, comedian Billy Crystal and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Film director Spike Lee is honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Lee, actor Jack Nicholson, comedian Billy Crystal and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comedian Billy Crystal attends a ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson, film director Spike Lee and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Comedian Billy Crystal attends a ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson, film director Spike Lee and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comedian Billy Crystal speaks during a ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson, film director Spike Lee and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Comedian Billy Crystal speaks during a ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson, film director Spike Lee and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Alan Horwitz, right, reacts while speaking as film director Spike Lee, left, and comedian Billy Crystal, center, looks on as they are all honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Horwitz, Lee, Crystal and actor Jack Nicholson are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Businessman Alan Horwitz, right, reacts while speaking as film director Spike Lee, left, and comedian Billy Crystal, center, looks on as they are all honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Horwitz, Lee, Crystal and actor Jack Nicholson are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Honored for his devotion to a basketball team that doesn't have a Hall of Fame history, Billy Crystal couldn't help but note the irony.

“How strange to be getting a ring before any of the Clippers,” he said.

The actor is being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery and took part in a ceremony Sunday along with fellow entertainer and filmmaker Spike Lee and Philadelphia businessman Alan Horwitz. Longtime Lakers fan Jack Nicholson is also being added but the three-time Academy Award winner was not able to attend.

Crystal wore a sports jacket and slacks, while Lee and Horwitz dressed as if they were sitting courtside. Lee, with an orange vest over a New York sweatshirt and topped by a black Knicks bucket hat, sparred with the opposition as if he was in his seat at Madison Square Garden.

“I saw some Boston Celtic green. Uh-uh,” he said, before showing the fans that he had brought coach Red Holzman's 1973 NBA championship ring, the last one won by the Knicks.

“It’s been a long time, but I think this year it’s going to be orange-and-blue skies,” Lee said.

Horwitz, known as the 76ers' Sixth Man, wore a 76ers sweatshirt, a blue Sixers hat and blue-and-white colored sneakers. He got choked up while thinking about how proud his mother would have been had she known about his honor.

Their time as basketball fans goes back more than five decades. Horwitz watched the Philadelphia Warriors when Wilt Chamberlain was a rookie in 1959. Crystal was in high school a couple of years earlier when he was drawn to another high schooler, Larry Brown, who would later be enshrined after winning championships as a coach in college and the NBA.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lee was in the arena when the Knicks won their first championship in 1970 and Crystal was at MSG plenty of times himself, having started out as as Knicks fan. He went to Lakers games when he moved across the country, before someone recommended he check out a Clippers game.

“And I said, ‘Why?’” Crystal said.

But he enjoyed it and has remained with them ever since, even though the team has never rewarded him with a championship. Lee has had Knicks season tickets since 1985, when they drafted Patrick Ewing, though it took a while to get to the prime real estate he occupies now.

“Every film I moved down,” he said.

While Lee is talking title this season, Crystal doesn't have such high expectations for the Clippers. But he noted that the devoted fans stick with their teams no matter what.

Not that it's always easy. A baby started crying as he spoke.

“That’s how we felt for the last 30 years,” Crystal said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 14
AP PHOTOS: An elephant procession for Dussehra draws a crowd...
WorldOct. 14
Nobel economics prize is awarded for research into differenc...
WorldOct. 14
Harris is laying out a new plan to empower Black men as she ...
WorldOct. 14
Middle East latest: EU condemns attacks on peacekeepers in L...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens
WorldOct. 14
Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens
Pakistan hosts a major security meeting this week as it struggles against rising insurgent violence
WorldOct. 14
Pakistan hosts a major security meeting this week as it struggles against rising insurgent violence
Sri Lanka closes schools as floods hammer the capital
WorldOct. 14
Sri Lanka closes schools as floods hammer the capital
This could have been a year of a federal court reckoning for Trump. Judges had other ideas
WorldOct. 14
This could have been a year of a federal court reckoning for Trump. Judges had other ideas
Republican lawsuits target rules for overseas voters, but those ballots are already sent
WorldOct. 14
Republican lawsuits target rules for overseas voters, but those ballots are already sent
Most AAPI adults think legal immigrants give the US a major economic boost: AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll
WorldOct. 14
Most AAPI adults think legal immigrants give the US a major economic boost: AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll
Trump's protests aside, his agenda has plenty of overlap with Project 2025
WorldOct. 14
Trump's protests aside, his agenda has plenty of overlap with Project 2025
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated with an eye on the election
WorldOct. 14
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated with an eye on the election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy