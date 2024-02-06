All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

Bills reward QB Josh Allen with new contract following his first NFL MVP season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded Sunday with a contract extension that is reportedly worth $330 million, which would make him among the league’s highest-paid players.

JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, which adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. ESPN.com reported the deal’s value and includes an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed.

The Bills did not release the value of the contract.

The extension comes following Allen’s seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP, and first since running back Thurman Thomas did so in 1991. The new deal eclipses Allen’s previous contract, a six-year $258 deal he signed with Buffalo in August 2021.

Allen has established himself as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and re-written nearly every franchise single-season passing and scoring record at his position. In doing so, he’s overcome the many questions and criticisms he faced for being considered a raw and inaccurate player when Buffalo selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

