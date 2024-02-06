ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded Sunday with a contract extension that is reportedly worth $330 million, which would make him among the league’s highest-paid players.

The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, which adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. ESPN.com reported the deal’s value and includes an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed.

The Bills did not release the value of the contract.