WorldMarch 12, 2025

Bills agree to sign edge rusher Joey Bosa to 1-year, $12.6 million contract, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills turned to Joey Bosa to fill their pass-rush needs, agreeing with him on a one-year, $12.6 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) drinks water before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) drinks water before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement won’t be official until the NFL’s new business year begins on Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

Bosa joins the Bills after the team cut Von Miller on Sunday to free up salary-cap space.

Bosa was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year after being selected by the Chargers with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. He played nine seasons with the franchise before being cut last week, also for salary-cap reasons.

At 29, Bosa is six years younger than Miller, though his production has dwindled because of injuries. Bosa’s 72 sacks are tied for 10th most since 2016, but he’s combined for only 14 over the past three seasons.

He played in 14 games with nine starts last season after agreeing to restructure his contract. But Bosa battled hip and back injuries, and his five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons during which he has played at least 12 games.

Bosa played 14 games total in 2022 and ’23 due to groin and foot injuries.

Bosa should fill a starting spot opposite Greg Rousseau, who had a team-leading eight sacks last season. Rousseau is entering his fifth season and last week signed a four-year, $80 million extension that locks him in through 2028.

The five-time defending AFC East champions also return edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.

Buffalo moved on from Miller after three season because his salary didn't match his dip in production. The NFL's active leader in sacks was limited to six sacks last year, and had none in 2023 in being slowed after having surgery to repair a right knee injury sustained in November 2022.

Buffalo finished 18th in the NFL with 39 sacks last season, down from 54 in 2023. The Bills' defense doesn’t often blitz, instead relying on its four-man front to apply pressure.

Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has topped 10 sacks four times, most recently with 10 1/2 in 2021. He had a career-best 12 1/2 sacks in 2017.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

