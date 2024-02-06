LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are expected to vote Friday on a law proposed to help terminally ill adults end their lives.

The contentious bill would allow adults expected to have fewer than six months to live to request and be provided with help to end their life, subject to safeguards and protections.

Members of Parliament (MPs), who have been holding emotional meetings with constituents and searching their souls, are due to debate the issue that crosses political lines.

Supporters say the law would provide dignity to the dying and prevent unnecessary suffering. Opponents say it would put vulnerable people at risk, fearing that some would be coerced to end their lives and that some elderly or disabled people may opt for death so they don't become a burden.

A vote in favor of the bill would send it to another round of hearings. A vote against it would kill it.

Here’s a look at what’s in the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill and the next steps:

What is happening?

The House of Commons hasn't debated an assisted dying bill since 2015 when a similar measure failed.

Debate is scheduled for five hours and more than 150 members have reportedly signed up to speak. It is expected to be followed by a close vote.

Although the current bill was proposed by a member of the ruling center-left Labour Party, it is an open vote with no pressure from the government on supporting it.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has previously supported assisted dying, said the government will remain neutral and he wouldn't reveal how he would vote. Some members of his cabinet have said they will support the bill, while others are against it.

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown, along with three former Conservative prime ministers — Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Theresa May — have publicly opposed the bill, though they are no longer in the House of Commons and can't vote. Former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron supports it.

If the bill passes the first stage in the House of Commons, it will face further scrutiny and votes in both Houses of Parliament.

If ultimately approved, any new law is unlikely to come into effect within the next two to three years, supporters say.