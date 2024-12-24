Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday and will be home for Christmas after he was admitted the day before with a fever.

Clinton is being treated for the flu, Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement about his release.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received,” Urena said.