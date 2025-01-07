Biggest Nvidia takeaways from Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a suite of new products, services and partnerships at CES 2025.

In a packed Las Vegas arena, Huang kicked off the CES this week with his vision for how his companies' products will drive gaming, robotics, personal computing and even self-driving vehicles forward.

Here's a look at the biggest announcements to come out of his appearance.

New graphics cards and AI chips

Going back to its roots in gaming, the chipmaker and AI darling unveiled its GeForce RTX 50 Series desktop and laptop GPUs — its consumer graphics processor units for gamers, creators and developers.

Huang said the GPUs, which use the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence chip Blackwell, can deliver breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering.

“Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives,” Huang said, adding that Blackwell “is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago.” Blackwell technology is now in full production, he said.

The flagship RTX 5090 model will be available in January for $1,999. The RTX 5070 will launch later in February for $549