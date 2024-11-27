All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Biggest November snowstorm in half century hits Seoul and grounds flights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The biggest November snowstorm to hit South Korea’s capital in more than a half century blanketed the capital on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, disrupting commuter traffic and leaving at least two dead.

KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers clean snow in front of the statue of King Sejong at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Workers clean snow in front of the statue of King Sejong at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gwanghwamun Square and Gyeongbok Palace are blanketed with snow in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Gwanghwamun Square and Gyeongbok Palace are blanketed with snow in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors walk in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Visitors walk in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow-covered bicycles are parked near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Snow-covered bicycles are parked near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pass by snow-covered a Christmas tree in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People pass by snow-covered a Christmas tree in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mary Joy Morcisa from Philippines, right, gestures in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Mary Joy Morcisa from Philippines, right, gestures in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A volunteer man wearing a costume of a Salvation Army pot stands near a snow-covered Christmas tree in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A volunteer man wearing a costume of a Salvation Army pot stands near a snow-covered Christmas tree in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chan Yian from Taiwan holds her smartphone in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Chan Yian from Taiwan holds her smartphone in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pedestrian stops to take photo the snow-covered Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the 14th-century Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A pedestrian stops to take photo the snow-covered Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the 14th-century Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The biggest November snowstorm to hit South Korea’s capital in more than a half century blanketed the capital on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, disrupting commuter traffic and leaving at least two dead.

South Korea’s weather agency said 20 to 26 centimeters (7.8 to 10 inches) of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it was the heaviest snowstorm Seoul has experienced in November in 52 years. A storm on Nov. 28, 1972, dumped 12 centimeters (4.7 inches).

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the eastern town of Hongcheon.

In the town of Yangju, a tent-type garage collapsed and killed a person who was removing snow, according to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The snow caused temporary power outages at about 230 homes in the city of Gwangju, near Seoul, according to the Gyeonggi provincial government.

The storm blanketed much of the country, with the central, eastern and southwestern regions recording about 10 to 28 centimeters (3.9 to 11 inches) of cover.

At least 317 flights were canceled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port. They also shut down hundreds of hiking trails.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul and led to massive crowds at subways, causing delays. Emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, road signs and other safety risks.

Officials at the Safety Ministry said they couldn't confirm any school closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Visitors dressed in traditional hanbok garb were busy taking photographs at Seoul’s snow-covered medieval palaces while snowmen popped up in playgrounds and schoolyards across the country.

The weather agency said snow will continue in most parts of the country until noon Thursday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the safety and transport ministries to mobilize all available relevant personnel and equipment to prevent traffic and other accidents. ___

Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 27
Middle East latest: Displaced people return to south Lebanon...
WorldNov. 27
ICC prosecutor requests arrest warrants for the head of Myan...
WorldNov. 27
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appears to hold and Lebanese begi...
WorldNov. 27
Pakistan ends lockdown of its capital after Imran Khan suppo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of Maine town, it's more complicated
WorldNov. 27
Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of Maine town, it's more complicated
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
WorldNov. 27
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by Biden is actually Trump's win
WorldNov. 27
Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by Biden is actually Trump's win
Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood
WorldNov. 27
Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood
Pilot who rescued animals all over the country dies in crash. 2 of his canine passengers survived
WorldNov. 27
Pilot who rescued animals all over the country dies in crash. 2 of his canine passengers survived
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
WorldNov. 26
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs
WorldNov. 26
Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs
Walmart's DEI rollback signals a profound shift in the wake of Trump's election victory
WorldNov. 26
Walmart's DEI rollback signals a profound shift in the wake of Trump's election victory
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy