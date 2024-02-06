All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 2, 2024

Big Ten fines Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for postgame melee

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference announced it fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy for the

AP News, Associated Press
Michigan players celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan players celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shake hands after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shake hands after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference announced it fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy for the on-field melee at the end of the Wolverines' win in Columbus on Saturday.

“Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders,” the Big Ten said in a statement Sunday.

A fight broke out at midfield after the Wolverines' 13-10 victory when Michigan players attempted to plant their flag on the OSU logo and were confronted by the Buckeyes.

Police used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves. One officer suffered a head injury when he was “knocked down and trampled while trying to separate players fighting,” a police union official said. The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

After the Ohio State players confronted their rivals at midfield, defensive end Jack Sawyer grabbed the top of the Wolverines’ flag and ripped it off the pole as the brawl moved toward the Michigan bench.

“We respect the Big Ten Conference’s decision in this matter,” Ohio State said in a statement. “What happened post-game yesterday was unfortunate. Good sportsmanship is always important in everything we do at Ohio State. Moving forward, we will continue to examine and address our post-game protocols to ensure our student-athletes, coaches, visiting teams and staff safely exit the field.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ohio State police said in a statement that “multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray.” Michigan players could be seen rubbing their eyes after exposure to the chemical irritant.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said after the game both teams could have handled the situation differently.

“So much emotions on both sides,” he said. “Rivalry games get heated, especially this one. It’s the biggest one in the country, so we got to handle that better.”

A Michigan athletic department spokesman said Sunday night the football program would have no comment beyond the team's remarks Saturday.

The scuffle was one of many that broke out Saturday in rivalry games across the country.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 2
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
WorldDec. 2
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month, November 2024
WorldDec. 1
Marshall Brickman, who co-wrote 'Annie Hall' with Woody Alle...
WorldDec. 1
Canada's ambassador to the US says Trudeau's dinner with Tru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns as carmaker continues to struggle with slumping sales
WorldDec. 1
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns as carmaker continues to struggle with slumping sales
Family of pilot who died on an animal rescue flight to receive remains of dog killed in crash
WorldDec. 1
Family of pilot who died on an animal rescue flight to receive remains of dog killed in crash
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dies at age 44
WorldDec. 1
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dies at age 44
AP Top 25: Ohio St, Miami, Clemson drop; Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame, Georgia in line behind Oregon
WorldDec. 1
AP Top 25: Ohio St, Miami, Clemson drop; Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame, Georgia in line behind Oregon
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses on field and Serie A match against Inter is abandoned
WorldDec. 1
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses on field and Serie A match against Inter is abandoned
A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
WorldDec. 1
A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
Negotiators fail to reach an agreement on a plastic pollution treaty. Talks to resume next year
WorldDec. 1
Negotiators fail to reach an agreement on a plastic pollution treaty. Talks to resume next year
Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement
WorldDec. 1
Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy