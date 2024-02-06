All sections
WorldNovember 18, 2024

Biden seeks nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is requesting nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after

KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, greets people in Keaton Beach, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024, during his tour of areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, greets people in Keaton Beach, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024, during his tour of areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Buck Paulk, property manager of Shiloh Pecan Farm, after he spoke at the farm in Ray City, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024, as part of his trip to see areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. Looking on at right is Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Buck Paulk, property manager of Shiloh Pecan Farm, after he spoke at the farm in Ray City, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024, as part of his trip to see areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. Looking on at right is Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks following a briefing by federal, state, and local officials in St. Pete Beach, Fla., during a tour of areas affected by Hurricane Milton, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks following a briefing by federal, state, and local officials in St. Pete Beach, Fla., during a tour of areas affected by Hurricane Milton, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - With President Joe Biden aboard, Marine One surveys areas affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida, from Tampa to St. Petersburg, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - With President Joe Biden aboard, Marine One surveys areas affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida, from Tampa to St. Petersburg, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Damage from Hurricane Helene near Asheville, N.C., is seen during an aerial tour for President Joe Biden, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Damage from Hurricane Helene near Asheville, N.C., is seen during an aerial tour for President Joe Biden, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is requesting nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and other natural disasters, telling lawmakers that the money is “urgently needed.”

The letter Monday to House Speaker Mike Johnson comes as lawmakers meet during a lame-duck session to finish key priorities before making way for a new Congress and the incoming Trump administration. Biden said he has met firsthand with those harmed by the storms and he heard what residents and businesses needed from the federal government.

"Additional resources are critical to continue to support these communities,” Biden said.

The largest share of the money, about $40 billion, would go to the main disaster relief fund at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Biden said the fund would face a shortfall this budget year without additional money. He said that would not only affect the agency's ability to provide lifesaving assistance to survivors, but also would slow recovery efforts from prior disasters.

An additional $24 billion would help farmers that have experienced crop or livestock losses, and $12 billion would go toward community development block grants administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Some $8 billion more would help rebuild and repair highways and bridges in more than 40 states and territories. The administration is also seeking $4 billion for long-term water system upgrades to mitigate future damage from natural disasters. Several other agencies would also receive emergency funds if Congress agrees to the request.

Lawmakers were expecting a hefty number from the administration. Johnson, R-La., said Congress will evaluate the request and "we’ll make sure we deliver for the hurricane victims and the people that have suffered from that.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to hear Wednesday from the heads of several of the government agencies that would receive funding through Biden's request. It's possible that emergency aid could be attached to any spending bill designed to keep federal agencies operating after current funding expires Dec. 20.

Biden noted that Congress had provided more than $90 billion in aid after Hurricane Katrina nearly two decades ago, and more than $50 billion after Hurricane Sandy in 2013. He urged Congress to take “immediate action.”

“Just as the Congress acted then, it is our sworn duty now to deliver the necessary resources to ensure that everyone in communities reeling from Hurricanes Helene and Milton — and those still recovering from previous disasters — have the Federal resources they need and deserve,” Biden wrote.

——

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

