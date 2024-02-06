ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli troops is a “good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world,” calling it an “opportunity" to free hostages held by the militant group and end the yearlong war in Gaza.

U.S. officials expressed measured optimism that the killing of a militant characterized by national security adviser Jake Sullivan as a “massive obstacle to peace" might breathe new life into cease-fire talks that have failed to produce a breakthrough despite periodic signs of progress.

“Over the past few weeks, there have been no negotiations for an end to the war because Sinwar has refused to negotiate,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Thursday. “We now see an opportunity with him having been removed from the battlefield, being removed from the leadership of Hamas, and we want to seize that opportunity.”

Biden, in a statement as he was on his way to Germany, compared the reaction to Sinwar's death to the feeling in the U.S. after the killing of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who was responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

He said the killing of the mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel “proves once again that no terrorists anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes.”

Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to congratulate them “and to discuss the pathway for bringing the hostages home to their families, and for ending this war once and for all.” Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, about a third of whom are believed to be dead.

The inability to reach a cease-fire that could end the war in Gaza and also deliver the return of the hostages has bedeviled negotiators from the start.

The U.S. has been working with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar on a cease-fire proposal in Gaza since the war began a year ago, sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other envoys to the Middle East multiple times to try to broker a deal without success.

Last month, on Blinken’s 10th trip to the region since the war in Gaza began, he skipped Israel and withheld optimistic projections of a breakthrough.