WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden promised nothing short of a national exorcism when he took office. He wanted to “restore the soul" of the country and prove that Donald Trump was only a footnote in the American story, not its next chapter.

The pitch was “let's try to get things back to normal as best we can,” said Sean Wilentz, a historian who met twice with Biden in the White House.

It didn't work out that way. Despite exceeding expectations when it came to cutting bipartisan deals and rallying foreign allies, Biden was unable to turn the page on Trump. Four years after voters chose Biden over Trump, they picked Trump to replace Biden. It's an immutable and crushing outcome for an aging politician in the last act of his long career, one that will likely become the prism for how Biden is viewed through history.

“The fact is, the abnormality did not end,” said Wilentz, a professor at Princeton University. “He may not have appreciated what he was up against.”

Biden will offer his own perspective on how he wishes to be remembered in the Oval Office on Wednesday evening, when he'll deliver a farewell address. But Trump’s impending return underscores the limits of Biden’s ability to reshape the country’s trajectory as his celebrated predecessors were able to do. With the end of his single term only days away, it’s unclear how Biden will reconcile his hopes for his presidency with the results.

In an open letter to the American public ahead of the speech, Biden alluded to the fact that a central promise of his 2020 campaign remains unfulfilled.

“I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake,” Biden wrote, adding, “And, that’s still the case.”

The country isn't waiting for his assessment. Only a quarter of Americans said Biden, a Democrat, was a good or great president, according to the latest poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's lower than the views of the twice-impeached Trump, a Republican, when he left office soon after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and during the deadly depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s friends and supporters insist that views will shift over time.

“We lost a close election under closely contested, hard fought issues, but that doesn’t mean that what we did and how we did it hasn’t helped change the country for the better," said Steve Ricchetti, a longtime adviser to Biden who served as White House counselor.

Ricchetti argued that Biden provided a model for repairing damage caused by Trump, one that will help another president down the line.

“There is no question that this is a strategy that will enable a successful presidency into the future," he insisted.

Trump will enter office Monday promising an even more aggressive effort to reshape the country than his turbulent first term. His comeback is calling into question — even among Biden loyalists — whether the outgoing president was only a fleeting reminder of a fading political era.

“Which one is the aberration, Biden or Trump?” said Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware. “Has the United States permanently moved in a populist and right-wing direction, and Biden was just a temporary interruption?”

Coons isn’t sure yet.

“I think it is an open question,” he said.

Biden went from young upstart to aging leader

For better and worse, the arc of Biden's political career is intertwined with his age. He became the youngest senator in U.S. history when he took office in 1973 at 30 years old, the bare constitutional minimum.

He ran for president twice, falling short both times, before becoming Barack Obama's running mate in 2008.

By this point, Biden was a Washington veteran. David Axelrod, a longtime adviser to Obama, said one of the benefits of choosing Biden was how old he was. Biden would be 74 when Obama left office — too old to seek the presidency a third time, they presumed.

“You want your vice president to be concentrating on the task at hand, and not planning eight years ahead for their own candidacies," Axelrod said.