LIMA, Peru (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday praised the cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. at countering what he described as North Korea's “dangerous and destabilizing cooperation with Russia.”

Biden spoke at the start of a meeting in Peru with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The talks came amid heightened concerns about North Korea’s growing military partnership with Russia and Pyongyang’s stepped-up cadence of ballistic missile tests.

The meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru comes as North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow try to claw back land in the Kursk border region that Ukraine seized earlier this year.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come,” Biden said. “Whatever the issue, we’ve taken it on together."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also ordered a series of ballistic missile tests in the lead-up to this month’s U.S. election and is claiming progress on efforts to build capability to strike the U.S. mainland.

White House officials are concerned that Pyongyang could be dialed up for more provocative action ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and the early days of his administration.

“I do not think we can count on a period of quiet with the DPRK,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, using the initials for North Korea's formal name. “The possibility of a seventh nuclear test remains ever present and something we’re vigilant for. The transitions have historically been time periods when the DPRK has taken provocative actions both before and after the transition from one president to a new president.”

Biden is on a six-day visit to Latin America for the final major international summits of his presidency, following up APEC with a gathering in Brazil of leaders from the Group of 20 top economies. He's likely to face questions from world leaders about the incoming administration as they turn their attention to what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for them.

Biden took part in an informal meeting with other APEC leaders Friday, walking in as Peru President Dina Boluarte was delivering her welcoming remarks. Biden, who is also meeting later Friday with Boluarte, shook hands with leaders from Thailand and Vietnam.

Just before the trilateral meeting was slated to start, Biden and Ishiba of Japan met one-on-one. It was the first meeting between the leaders since Ishiba took office. The leaders spoke on Oct. 1 on the phone shortly after the Prime Minister took office.

With the growing North Korea-Russia relationship top of mind, the U.S., Japanese and South Korean leaders planned to discuss the North's soldiers deploying to Russia and ensure their three countries are acting in a “coordinated way,” Sullivan said.

The introduction of North Korean troops to the Russia-Ukraine conflict comes as Moscow has seen a favorable shift in momentum in the grinding war on its neighbor. Trump has signaled that he could push Ukraine to agree to give up some land seized by Russia to find an end to the conflict.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian assessments.