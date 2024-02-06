WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden on Monday wrapped up a more than 50-year political career, but promised that “we're not leaving the fight,” as he bid farewell to the presidency and flew to California to unwind with his family and ease back into private life.

Biden spoke not long after watching his successor, Republican President Donald Trump, pledge during his inaugural address to "completely and totally reverse” everything that his Democratic predecessor did.

In the final hours before the noontime transfer of executive power, Biden extended courtesies to the man he had turned out of the Oval Office four years ago. Trump denied losing the 2020 election and refused to offer similar niceties to Biden upon his inauguration in 2021.

The bitter cold day opened with Biden and his wife, Jill, receiving Trump, and his wife, Melania, for a traditional Inauguration Day meet-and-greet over tea at the White House.

“Welcome home,” Biden told Trump.

Afterward, the rivals who share a history of political animosity rode in a limousine to the Capitol where Trump was sworn in as the 47th president.

“Our recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal," Trump said about the work of the Biden administration. Biden sat expressionless in the front row.