All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Biden leaves office and Washington after 50 years but says 'we're not leaving the fight'

WASHINGTON (AP) —

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
A Marine helicopter carrying former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, flies past the Lincoln Memorial, rear, after lifting from the U.S. Capitol en route to Joint Base Andrews, after the Biden's attended the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Brendan McDermid/Pool photo via AP)
A Marine helicopter carrying former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, flies past the Lincoln Memorial, rear, after lifting from the U.S. Capitol en route to Joint Base Andrews, after the Biden's attended the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Brendan McDermid/Pool photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jill Biden, Command Chief Master Sgt. Noah Bliss, 89th Airlift Wing, Former President Joe Biden and Col. Angela Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, left, walk at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Jill Biden, Command Chief Master Sgt. Noah Bliss, 89th Airlift Wing, Former President Joe Biden and Col. Angela Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, left, walk at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A helicopter carrying former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden flies over the White House following the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A helicopter carrying former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden flies over the White House following the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump, from right, and first lady Melania Trump walk with former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden to board a Marine helicopter as the Bidens depart to Joint Base Andrews after the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jack Gruber/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump, from right, and first lady Melania Trump walk with former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden to board a Marine helicopter as the Bidens depart to Joint Base Andrews after the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jack Gruber/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; President Joe Biden; and President-elect Donald Trump depart the White House for the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; President Joe Biden; and President-elect Donald Trump depart the White House for the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden on Monday wrapped up a more than 50-year political career, but promised that “we're not leaving the fight,” as he bid farewell to the presidency and flew to California to unwind with his family and ease back into private life.

Biden spoke not long after watching his successor, Republican President Donald Trump, pledge during his inaugural address to "completely and totally reverse” everything that his Democratic predecessor did.

In the final hours before the noontime transfer of executive power, Biden extended courtesies to the man he had turned out of the Oval Office four years ago. Trump denied losing the 2020 election and refused to offer similar niceties to Biden upon his inauguration in 2021.

The bitter cold day opened with Biden and his wife, Jill, receiving Trump, and his wife, Melania, for a traditional Inauguration Day meet-and-greet over tea at the White House.

“Welcome home,” Biden told Trump.

Afterward, the rivals who share a history of political animosity rode in a limousine to the Capitol where Trump was sworn in as the 47th president.

“Our recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal," Trump said about the work of the Biden administration. Biden sat expressionless in the front row.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As Trump gave his address, the residence staff at the White House got to work clearing out the remainder of Biden's belongings so they could move Trump and his family back in. The work of turning over the White House includes redecorating the Oval Office.

Walls in the press offices that were bare in the morning after most of the staff had ended their government service were decorated by midafternoon with fresh photographs of Trump.

After Trump's address, the new president and his wife walked the Bidens outside to a Marine helicopter that had been waiting on the Capitol grounds to fly them to Joint Base Andrews for a farewell event with his staff.

“We couldn't have done anything we did without you," Biden told them. “No president gets to choose the moment they enter history, but they get to choose the team they enter history with and we chose the best damn team in the world."

Even though they may feel “knocked down” by the turn of events, he said what was important was how quickly they get back up.

“We're leaving office. We're not leaving the fight,” Biden said, urging them to stay engaged.

And he appeared to joke about Trump's speech, chuckling as he said, “we heard the inaugural address today. We got a lot more to do.” Biden then made the sign of the cross and everyone laughed.

He and the first lady then walked across the tarmac to the familiar blue-and-white Air Force plane he flew on as president for the flight to Santa Ynez, California.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 21
Panama, familiar with US intervention, bristles at Trump's c...
WorldJan. 21
Another day of ferocious winds forecast for Southern Califor...
WorldJan. 21
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed in a muted reac...
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Quart...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Immigration
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Immigration
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Liberty Ball
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Liberty Ball
Trump issues sweeping pardon of supporters charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack
WorldJan. 21
Trump issues sweeping pardon of supporters charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Presidential Inauguration Parade Event
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Presidential Inauguration Parade Event
Authorities say a US border patrol agent has been shot and killed in Vermont south of border
WorldJan. 21
Authorities say a US border patrol agent has been shot and killed in Vermont south of border
Senate confirms Marco Rubio as secretary of state, giving Trump the first member of his Cabinet
WorldJan. 20
Senate confirms Marco Rubio as secretary of state, giving Trump the first member of his Cabinet
Inside the intimate inauguration: Close-up encounters between political rivals, some awkward
WorldJan. 20
Inside the intimate inauguration: Close-up encounters between political rivals, some awkward
Senate passes immigrant detention bill that could be the first measure Trump signs into law
WorldJan. 20
Senate passes immigrant detention bill that could be the first measure Trump signs into law
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy