WorldJanuary 19, 2025

Biden is spending his final full day in office in South Carolina. It helped him become president

WASHINGTON (AP) —

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they walk from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they walk from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is spending his final full day in office Sunday in South Carolina, a state that holds special meaning after his commanding win in the 2020 Democratic primary there set him up to achieve his life's goal of being elected president of the United States.

On the eve of Monday's inauguration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump, Biden planned to deliver a final farewell from the state that brought him to the dance, as he likes to say.

Biden, accompanied by his wife, first lady Jill Biden, was scheduled to visit Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston to worship and speak on the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the White House said. Monday is the federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

Afterward, the Bidens will tour the International African American Museum. It was built on a waterfront site where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans were brought to the U.S. from the late 1760s through 1808, according to the museum's website.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., a key Biden ally, said the trip was Biden's way of saying “thank you” to the state.

“Joe Biden is showing once again who he is by coming back to the state that really launched him to the presidency,” Clyburn told The Associated Press in an interview.

The president delivered a televised farewell address to the nation on Wednesday.

Back in 2020, Biden saw his campaign flounder after he lost the opening contests in New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada. But at the fourth stop, South Carolina — where Black voters make up a majority of the Democratic electorate — he was lifted to victory after Clyburn's endorsement.

“I know Joe. We know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us,” the congressman said at the time.

After winning election and taking office, Biden pushed for South Carolina to move to the head of the line and be the state that opened the Democratic Party's nominating process for 2024, instead of New Hampshire. He easily won the state's primary that year.

“In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the presidency,” Biden said in a statement after winning the primary for the second time. “Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again.”

It didn't turn out that way. After faltering in a debate against Trump, Biden dropped out of the race under pressure from many Democrats, though Clyburn notably was not among them.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him as the Democrats' nominee. She lost to Trump.

Clyburn said Biden told him he wanted to visit the African American history museum, which Clyburn helped start. They were planning to spend some time together there.

“This is his way of saying ‘thank you,’” Clyburn said.

—-

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

